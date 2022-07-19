National football squad need to maintain excellent momentum: Ahmad Faizal

PUTRAJAYA: There are still many things that the national football squad needs to do to maintain performance in order to achieve better results in the future.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu said this year, both the Harimau Malaya and Harimau Muda squads did the country proud but they needed to maintain the momentum of excellence.

“Even if we win the World Cup, we need to ensure that the national squad is always in good condition and to keep the momentum in terms of achievement. This is an important thing that needs to be continued,“ he said after launching the Malaysia Little League at the Taman Pancarona Mini Stadium, here today.

Ahmad Faizal also hoped that the supporters would continue to support the national squad instead of criticising if the football team did not do well.

On June 14, the Harimau Malaya Squad booked a slot for the 2023 Asian Cup after securing a 4-1 victory over Bangladesh in the last match of Group E of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Harimau Muda under-19 (U19) squad then won the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship after beating Laos 2-0 in the final at the Patriot Stadium Candrabhaga, Indonesia last Friday.

On the development of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium which was closed for repairs, Ahmad Faizal said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) had so far completed a forensic audit of the stadium structure to continue the process.

“KBS will make sure the stadium is improved and it will be completed as projected,“ he added. - Bernama