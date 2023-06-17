National juniors retain 2023 Asian Youth Netball Championship title

KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior netball team has successfully defended their title at the 2023 Asian Youth Netball Championship when they beat Singapore 49-45 in the final in Jeonju, South Korea today.

Their victory also assured them of a slot in the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar. Second placed Singapore and third placed Sri Lanka will also be joining them there as fellow representatives of Asia.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their victory, as she expressed her elation with an emphatic, ‘Well done girls #DemiMalaysia’ at the end of her tweet.

Malaysia had previously won the 2019 Asian Youth Netball Championship in Kashima, Japan when they beat Singapore 57-48, but missed out on the chance to play in the Netball World Cup 2021 in Fiji as it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia has also won the Asian Youth Netball Championships five consecutive times, in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, while emerging runners-up in 2015 and 2017.-Bernama