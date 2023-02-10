National men’s 4x100m quartet storm into Asiad final

HANGZHOU: The national men’s 4x100 metres (m) quartet ran a good race this morning to qualify for the Asian Games final at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium.

Khairul Hafiz Jantan, Muhammad Arsyad Md Saat, Jonathan Nyepa and Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi clocked 39.40 seconds to finish third in Heat 1 of round one, behind China’s Chen Guanfeng, Xie Zhenye, Yan Haibin and Chen Jiapeng (38.62s) and South Korea’s Lee Jeontae, Kim Kukyoung, Lee Jaeseong and Park Wonjin (38.75s).

The Malaysians were placed fourth overall in the first round today to enter the final.

Their timing was slightly slower than the national record of 39.09s set by Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Arsyad, Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi and Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail at the Hanoi SEA Games in May 2022.

“Our run was not perfect yet because we were running together for the first time this year. We are not satisfied with our performance today and I believe we will do better tomorrow.

“The plan is to stay focused and get enough rest to be in good condition so that we can produce a good timing for our country,” said Muhammad Azeem, who won the 100m bronze two days ago.

The final is scheduled for 9.25pm tomorrow. - Bernama