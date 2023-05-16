National sepak takraw squad’s inter-regu gold hopes dashed

PHNOM PENH: The national sepak takraw squad wanted the gold badly but had to make do with the silver after finishing second in the men’s inter-regu event at the 2023 SEA Games today.

However, national coach Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men deserve praise for at least winning one set when they faced top seeds and defending champions Thailand in the opening game of the round-robin competition.

In the match against Thailand at the NSTC Basketball Hall, the national regu of Mohammad Syahir Rosdi, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Mohamad Azlan Alias began on the wrong footing when they lost 12-21.

However, the Malaysians bounced back to take the game to a decider when they defeated the Thai regu of Kritsanapong Nontakote, Pattarapong Yupadee and Thawisak Thongsai 23-21 in the second set.

In the decider, the Malaysian regu’s game went to pieces as Thailand dominated the proceedings to romp home 21-13.

In their second match, the national team had no problems downing hosts Cambodia 21-7, 21-11.

Malaysia then completed their fixtures with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Singapore to confirm second place - and clinch silver.

Cambodia and Singapore shared bronze in the four-team event.

The national men’s squad ended their campaign in the biennial Games this time with four silver medals in team regu, inter-regu, doubles and chinlone (same stroke) and two bronze medals in chinlone (non-repetition and linking).

At the Hanoi, Vietnam edition last year, the men’s team also failed to land the gold and returned home with just three silver medals in team regu, inter-regu and doubles.

Malaysia last won gold through the men’s inter-regu event when they hosted the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, but Thailand did not take part in the event.

Meanwhile, the national women’s sepak takraw squad had to be contented with bronze in the quadrant event after losing 2-0 (9-21, 9-21) to Vietnam in the semi-finals today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jais admitted that Thailand are a solid team but he promised that the national squad will rise in future tournaments.

“Personally, I agree with an open heart... we must admit the fact that the Thai team performed much better than us.

“They were dominant in terms of attacks by the tekong, defence and dexterity. We need to redouble our efforts after this to challenge Thailand,” he said. - Bernama