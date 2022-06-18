National stadium may be rebranded in the future: Ahmad Faizal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu did not reject the possibility that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium might be rebranded using the name of a strategic partner in the future.

He said that was part of the suggestions to generate income using the stadium.

“There are many such suggestions, but for now we are confident (that we can manage the maintenance). But I don’t reject the possibility of that in the future,” he told reporters at a meet-and-greet session at the National Stadium.

In 2017, the Putra Stadium was rebranded as Axiata Arena as a result of a partnership between the Malaysia Stadium Corporation and Axiata Group Sdn Bhd via a 10-year agreement worth RM55 million.

Other stadiums abroad, including the Emirates Stadium owned by Arsenal in London, Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Allianz Arena used by German giants Bayern Munich and the OCBC Arena as well as the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore are some of the sports venues that have been rebranded through strategic partnerships. - Bernama