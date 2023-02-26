National team may be tweaked for Sudirman Cup: Choong Hann

KUALA LUMPUR: Selectors will assess the performances of national players in several upcoming Badminton World Federation (BWF) world tour events before deciding on the team for the Sudirman Cup in May, said Wong Choong Hann.

The national singles coaching director is not ruling out the possibility of making some changes to the team that played in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) 2023 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates recently.

Choong Hann, a Commonwealth Games triple gold medallist, said all players would be evaluated fairly regardless of their status to ensure that only the best get to represent the country.

“It’s good to have moved up to fourth in world rankings but most importantly we need to prepare from now since we have gained some experience on how to be prepared for Sudirman Cup. More or less the right team is there already but there might be some changes towards the end.

“All this is a process focused more on the preparation and determination of players to prove that Malaysia deserves to be ranked fourth in the world. I don’t think we are solid among the top four. We have much to review and improvise based on matches at BAMTC,” he told reporters recently.

Asked about Ng Tze Yong, he said the Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s singles silver medallist is almost a certainty for the Sudirman Cup.

“Tze Yong did not play at BAMTC but now I think without too much surprise he should be in (Sudirman Cup). He should brace himself for this tournament,” he added.

At BAMTC, Malaysia were represented by Lee Zii Jia and Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles; Goh Jin Wei and Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles); Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (men’s doubles); Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee (women’s doubles) and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles).

Malaysia failed to break their quarter-final jinx at BAMTC when they lost 2-3 to China in the knockout stage.

This year’s Sudirman Cup will be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21. - Bernama