National U-22 have to work hard to book semi-finals berth

KUALA LUMPUR: There is light at the end of the tunnel for the national Under-22 (U-22) football team at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines to book their berth in the semi-finals.

However, it would be tough duty for Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s squad as they need to win the remaining two matches in Group A against Timor Leste (Dec 2) and Cambodia (Dec 4).

The national team had picked a tough route when they lost 0-1 to the host team in their second match yesterday and holding a 1-1 draw with Myanmar in the opening match on Nov 25.

Malaysian Football Association (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin urged the coaches and players to raise their performance if they wished to remain in the competition at the biennial Games.

While admitting his disappointment over what was displayed by the U-22 squad in yesterday’s match, Hamidin however remains confident that players would regain their composure and bounce back in the remaining two matches.

“We have made a tough choice after losing last night. I would like to remind Datuk Ong and the players to buck up and win the two matches. Although the route looks tough because the other teams had seven and four points, we had no choice but to win over Timor Leste and Cambodia.

“Although I know that Cambodia is an emerging team right now, we hope our team will be ready and showcase a notable performance to win both matches before qualifying for the semi-finals,“ he told reporters after opening the 15th RSC-Datuk Chu Ah Nge International Junior Soccer Tournament at the Royal Selangor Club, Bukit Kiara, here today.

After last night’s match, Malaysia currently stood in fourth place in Group A standings with one point while Myanmar topped the leaderboard with seven points, followed by Cambodia (four points), Philippines (four points) and Timor Leste in fifth with no point.

Meanwhile, Hamidin called for a more aggressive attacking as the U-22 squad had strength in the area and did not have to be afraid to make a goal attempt.

“We need to know our strengths and one of our strengths is on the offensive line. We have a good attacking player. There is no need to be afraid of facing any team,“ he said.

Malaysia has yet to end the 1991 SEA Games jinx at the same venue, Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, after losing to the host last night.

The host eventually found the net when a corner kick taken by Schrock was not neatly pushed away by goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzil giving Amani Manuel Aguildo the chance to slam in the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute. — Bernama