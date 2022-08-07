National weightlifter dedicates his commonwealth gold to his wife, family

ALOR SETAR: National weightlifter Muhamad Aznil Bidin, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the men’s 61 kilogramme (m) weightlifting event has dedicated his achievement to his wife and family.

“Next, I will prepare to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, so I want to focus on that first.

“Previously I did state my intention to retire at the age of 32 but I will see how I do at the next Commonwealth Games. I want to get a third consecutive gold as there hasn’t been anyone who has done that yet,” he said, adding that he valued all the sacrifices his wife and family have made thus far.

His wife, Aina Izzati Masri, 23, expressed her joy over Muhamad Aznil’s win, saying that the decision to focus on her husband’s training had really paid off.

She added that they did not manage to spend a lot of time together after tying the knot last November as he would spend the entire day training for the Games.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Aznil’s parents, Bidin Yaacob, 54, and Haslina Hamzah, 50, said they were proud of their second child’s achievements, adding that he had been interested in weightlifting since he was 13. - Bernama