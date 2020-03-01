Nationwide amateur golf championship launched

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series is expected to develop into the most popular and talked about golf tournament amongst amateur golfers in the country.

Launched on Saturday, the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series will be held in all 14 states and Kuala Lumpur with the first qualifying round at Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam (KGPA) on March 14.

The novel concept of the tournament provides an ideal platform for amateur golfers to excel in their game by first competing at state levels. Played in Strokeplay nett format, winners of five handicap categories (NHS Handicap 0-25) at nation-wide qualifying rounds will then move up by representing their states to compete at the national level.

Five top players of five handicap categories from the National Final shall represent the Malaysian team in the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) in Mexico from Oct 17 to 24.

For eligibility and verification purposes, participants of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series will have to show proof of residence in order to represent their home state by virtue of their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC).

Attractive prizes are given out for top five winners of each categories, including a car sponsored by Perodua for a Hole-In-One, and lucky draws in all qualifying rounds at state level and the Grand National Final. Entry fees, which include breakfast, lunch and goodie bag, shall be made affordable for larger number of golfers in the country to participate, and tee-offs will be on a weekend morning.

The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity. Success is assured through sponsorships, with Perodua being the title sponsor, and strong support from government agencies including collaboration with Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association, with Astro the broadcasting partner.

Deputy Director-General of National Youth & Sports Department Mohd Azhari Mohammad graced the launching of Saturday’s event. Also present were President of Perodua Auto Corporation Sdn. Bhd, Masanori Takahashi, President Malaysian Golf Association, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, President World Amateur Golfers Championship, Isac Saminathan and Consul of Mexico, Carlos Villeda.

Delta Trend Golf, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organiser for the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series.

“Together, we should put our best foot forward and make Perodua National Amateur Golf Series the best ever amateur golf championship tournament in the country,” Perodua chairman, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin said.