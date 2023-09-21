Natonal contingent to Hangzhou Asiad keeps Malaysia’s good image

HANGZHOU: Disciplined, courteous and friendly. That’s the comment given by several parties including international technical officials on the national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games here.

National contingent Chef de Mission (CDM) Datuk Chong Kim Fatt (pix), said the compliments relayed to him were something to be proud of because the national athletes have set a high standard in terms of conduct.

“Everywhere I went including the dining hall, many people admired our athletes’ attire. They commented that our athletes are disciplined, courteous and friendly, which is great. I am very happy to hear this,“ he said when met here.

Commenting further, Kim Fatt who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) vice-president said that the feedback received proved that all athletes play the role of ‘Malaysian ambassador’ well to spread the good image of the country here.

“Through sports diplomacy, we are helping to promote our country. Our athletes are not only using the country’s money they are also helping to raise the country’s image so that it can attract more people to come and travel to the country,“ he said.

A total of 289 national athletes will compete in 22 of the 40 types of sports contested at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games which will officially start on Sept 23 to Oct 8. -Bernama