Nauraj announces retirement

KUALA LUMPUR: National high jump athlete Nauraj Singh Randhawa today announced his retirement from national duty at the age of 31.

In a post shared on his instagram account, Nauraj, who spent a glorious 15 years for the country, said it is time to call time on his career, driven on grounds evolving around personal reasons and external circumstances.

The national record holder of the men’s high jump event admitted that it was a tough decision to make and was contemplated over a long period of time.

“My decision is driven on grounds evolving around personal reasons and external circumstances. This decision comes from a place of planning for my future and through contemplation over a long period of time.

“Furthermore, knowing that I will be passing the responsibility of Malaysia’s dominance in SEA Games on to two young and competent athletes allows me to make my decision with ease,“ he said.

The Johor-born athlete also thanked MAF, the National Sports Council (MSN) and Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) for providing his needs and supporting him throughout his 15-year career.

Nauraj had won consecutive gold medals in three SEA Games, in 2013 in Naypyidaw, 2015 in Singapore and the Kuala Lumpur edition in 2017. He holds the national record of 2.30 metre (m) which he set at the Singapore Open Athletics Championship in 2017.

He also holds the national indoor record of 2.27m which he did at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in the Czech Republic in January last year.

Following the retirement of Nauraj, Malaysia now have to rely on Mohamad Eizlan Dahalan and Farrell Glenn Felix Jurus to win medals in the high jump.-Bernama