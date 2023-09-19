Need to be more focused on the court to remain consistent: Ee Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: One half of the National mixed doubles pair, Toh Ee Wei admitted that a lack of focus during the match when partnering Chen Tan Jie was the reason for failing to maintain their performance in the 2023 Hong Kong Open, recently.

Ee Wei said coach Rexy Mainaky had also reminded them to be more focused in every match to avoid repeating similar mistakes that can prove costly at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“We need to be more focused, coach Rexy was also upset because we were not focused on the court. To reduce mistakes on court, we need to be more focused,” said the shuttler after a training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara today.

Ee Wei-Tan Jie, ranked number nine in the world, finished third in the China Open held early September but failed to emulate a similar consistency at the Hong Open which ended over the weekend, losing to China’s Guo Xin Wa-Wei Ya Xin 21-18, 12-21, 19-21 in three sets during the second round.

Meanwhile, Ee Wei said preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games was progressing smoothly, adding that the presence of the country’s professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie at the ABM training camp was certainly a big help to their Asian Games preparations.

“I am delighted with the opportunity to spar with many players who are also training here and that will certainly help us train better. We can also pick up valuable tips,” said Ee Wei who will be competing in the Asian Games for the first time. - Bernama