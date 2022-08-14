Negeri Sembilan FC closes gap on Super League leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan FC managed to pull closer to their rivals at the top of the Super League after beating Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City) 2-0 at Petaling Jaya City Stadium last night.

Gustavo Dos Santos was the hero of the night with his brace of goals, the first in the 11th and second in the 62nd minute, allowing his team to close the gap with the other two teams at the top of the league.

In Terengganu, Terengganu FC (TFC) collected full points by edging Sarawak United 1-0 at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Kuala Nerus thanks to Liberian striker Kpah Sherman’s 71st-minute goal.

In Malacca, Melaka United had split points with Sri Pahang as they drew 2-2 at Hang Jebat Stadium.

Melaka United pulled ahead 2-0 through Ifedayo Olusegun in the 38th minute and Adriano Narcizo in the 51st minute only to allow Sri Pahang to level things up through David Rowley (87th minute) and Shahrul Nizam Nadzir (90th minute).

In the Premier League, Muhammad Feroz Baharudin’s solitary goal in injury time of the first half was enough to ensure Johor Darul Ta’zim II’s (JDT II) 1-0 victory over Perak FC 1-0 at Pasir Gudang City Stadium, Johor Bahru while Kelantan FC beat PDRM FC 2-1 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu. - Bernama