Negeri Sembilan lift Premier League title with celebrations at Paroi Stadium

SEREMBAN: Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in, Paroi here turned into a fairyland with fireworks as Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) celebrated their historic victory after a 10-year wait to clinch the cup as champions of the Premier League last night.

The moment came after the match saw NSFC trounced PDRM FC 4-2 in their final game yesterday.

The celebration of the championship was led by team captain Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Razak with chief coach K. Devan who lifted the trophy proudly amidst applause from teammates.

The occasion was also witnessed by Negeri Sembilan Yang Dipertuan Besar ‘s son, Tunku Zain Al-Abidin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, NSFC president Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idris Al-Qadri and state executive councillors.

With the victory tonight, the Hobin Jang Hobin squad has qualified for the Super League next season and will compete for Malaysia Cup starting Sept 25.

NSFC fans flooded the compound of the stadium to join in the historic moment since 7 pm despite not being able to witness the match due to Covid-19 pandemic.

NSFC took the Premier League title with 41 points to edge Sarawak to the second place after the runners-up drew 1-1 with Johor Darul Ta’zim II over in Tan Sri Dato’ Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin last night.- Bernama