Negeri Sembilan sends Sri Pahang to relegation zone after 3-0 win

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan FC is finally back to their winning ways after two consecutive draws, beating Sri Pahang FC 3-0 in their Super League match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi last night.

Their victory at home is the fifth in 10 matches for last season’s Premier League champions, who are now in second place behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), tied at 19 points each but with JDT having three games in hand.

In tonight’s match, K. Devan’s men scored their first goal in the 35th minute thanks to Gustavo Almeida Dos Santos. The team then went ahead 2-0 when Yaser Armando Pinto Islame scored three minutes after the start of the second half.

Negeri Sembilan then put the match beyond Sri Pahang’s reach in the 53rd minute with Matheus Alves Leandro scoring. Sri Pahang has now not won their last three matches, and the sixth loss this season means that they are now in the relegation zone with only eight points, one point above bottom team Penang FC.

Meanwhile, in Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka, a last-minute goal during injury time by Francis Kone was a fitting end to the dramatic match that ended in Sarawak United FC’s 3-2 victory against Melaka United.

Melaka United began the match well with Sony Norde scoring in the 18th minute, but Sarawak United equalised five minutes later. Undeterred, Melaka United edged ahead again, after Sarawak United keeper Tauffiq Ar Rasyid Johar failed to deflect Syazwan Andik Ishak’s shot in the 34th minute.

A rejuvenated Sarawak United came back strong in the second half thanks to a 61st minute-goal by Gonzalo Manuel Soto. A draw was on the cards but Kone became Sarawak’s hero by snatching all three points with his injury-time goal.

Meanwhile, in Premier League action, UiTM FC extended their undefeated run to four matches after winning 3-0 against Terengganu FC (TFC) II. Ahmad Zafri Zakaria was the night’s hero, scoring a hattrick, the first in the 26th minute, followed by two penalties in the 38th and 54th minute, for his team at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

In the State Stadium, Kuching, Kuching City FC had to endure a delay due to heavy rain before raking up their third consecutive win by beating PDRM FC 2-1.

Abu Kamara scored the all-important goal that netted his team three points in injury time before the match ended, breaking the 1-1 stalemate after Wan Faiz Wan Sulaiman scored in the eighth minute and G. Durrkeswaran’s 70th-minute equaliser.

Meanwhile Premier League’s bottom team Perak FC had some tricks up their sleeves and shocked home team Kelantan United FC 1-0 at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Stadium, Kuala Terengganu. Luciano Guaychochea scored the solitary goal of the match in the 87th minute. - Bernama