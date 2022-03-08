Neuer returns in Bayern goal to face Salzburg in Champions League

MUNICH: Manuel Neuer, who underwent knee surgery in early February, will return to the Bayern lineup for the Champions League game against RB Salzburg, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday.

Bayern host the Austrians in a round of 16 game on Tuesday with the tie locked at 1-1.

Nagelsmann said Bayern would still be without injured midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka, and young Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, who had heart inflammation following a bout of Covid.

Nagelsmann said World Cup winner Neuer still needed to come though a final training session.

“Manu is going to be able to play, if nothing happens tonight,“ Nagelsmann said in his pregame press conference. “We’re all looking forward to it. Everyone knows how important his role is.”

Sven Ulreich took Neuer's place in the first leg and in the last four league games, conceding at least one goal in each match.

“Ulle was good, but he understands that we are now making the change,“ said Nagelsmann.

Thomas Mueller, who served as captain during Neuer's absence, also said bringing back Neuer was the right call.

“Sven was excellent in goal, he made great saves and had a great attitude,“ Mueller said. “But obviously when Manuel plays, it changes the mindset of the opponent. And with Manu, we can always expect him to stop unstoppable balls.” - AFP