Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen with a bruised shoulder, his club said.

The German champions will clinch a place in the last 16 with two games to spare should they win and Barcelona fail to beat Inter Milan at Camp Nou.

Bayern have won all three games so far in Group C but will also be without Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies against Plzen.

Sven Ulreich is expected to fill in for Neuer in goal. Thomas Mueller will take over as captain following his return from a Covid-19 infection. - AFP