New head coach Esteban Solari aims to continue JDT’s domination

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) new head coach, Esteban Solari aims to continue the club’s domination in the Malaysia league (M-League).

The 42-year-old former Argentina player who signed a one-year contract with the club, said he was ready to repeat JDT’s achievements and it was a big responsibility for him to maintain JDT’s excellent performance.

He said based on the team’s excellent reputation throughout the M-League last year, he will share his experience with the team to ensure that they will go higher not only in the M-League but also in the AFC Champions League (ACL).

Despite taking on a difficult task, he said he that is optimistic about JDT’s capabilities with facilities (the club has) and a collection of quality players.

“We are going to focus day by day , step by step, we have plans to improve...the physical, the medical and also the tactical areas.. we will work day by day with the players. Preparations are being made early, to form a strong team in facing the challenge of this new season.

“JDT are a successful team so the responsibility is big, we take it, we will do the best , we will work and sweat everyday to make sure the team will be at the next level. Even if it’s hard and difficult but i know we have everything to achieve this goal,“ he said told a press conference here today.

Solari added that the starting line-up for the Super league, which starts next month will depend on the players’ performance during pre-season friendly matches 2023 with football clubs Rostov, TBC, Levski Sofia, Lokomotiv Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

‘We have big competition among players.. at the end of the day we want all players to perform so during five friendly games in Dubai we can see the players perform in order to choose and find the first eleven to play in February. It’s nice for quality players to have competitors so that they can improve,“ he said.

Solari was named JDT’s new head coach on Dec 1and his presence is to replace Hector Bidoglio who was appointed as JDT’s Technical Director while Alistair Edwards was promoted to become the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He has coached Argentina’s national youth squads for five years, namely the Under-19, 20 and 23 teams. - Bernama