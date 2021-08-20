New-look Tottenham defeated in Conference League opener

PARIS: A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League playoff first leg on Thursday.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes to the team that defeated champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

Not surprisingly, it was a disjointed performance by the Londoners who were again without England star Harry Kane.

Three of Tottenham’s summer signings started the game – goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, defender Cristian Romero and winger Bryan Gil.

Teenagers Nile John and Dane Scarlett were handed chances to shine while identical twins Michael and Matthew Craig were on the bench.

Lucas Silva struck the only goal on the stroke of halftime for the home side.

The 23-year-old Brazilian striker, signed from Flamengo last year, nipped in behind the Tottenham defence to slot home the chance.

“The decision was to try to give minutes to players, to get minutes on their legs and increase the levels of fitness,” Nuno told the BBC.

“Of course things take some time.”

Elsewhere, Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra scored a hat-trick as 1970 European Cup winners Feyenoord trounced Elfsborg of Sweden 5-0.

In a tie featuring the most westerly club in a European top flight, Santa Clara of Portugal, who are based in the Azores, defeated Partizan Belgrade 2-1.

In the Europa League play-offs, Greek champions Olympiakos closed in on the group stage with a 3-0 home win over Slovan Bratislava.

Mady Camara, Pape Abou Cisse and an own goal from Vasil Bozhikov secured the victory.

Galatasaray, defeated in Champions League qualifying by PSV Eindhoven, drew 1-1 at Randers who were only sixth in the Danish league last season.

Antwerp endured a tough start to their campaign, losing 4-2 at Cypriot champions Omonia Nicosia. – AFP