New men’s pair Hon Jian-Sze Fei advance into first finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Just after being paired a month ago, new national men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Goh Sze Fei have set up their first final at the 2023 Thailand International Challenge in Nakhon Ratchasima today after beating second seeds Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

The Malaysians took only 31 minutes to beat the Indonesians 21-15, 21-16 in their semi final match, and will face the winner of the semi-final between Thai pair Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Nanthakarn Yordphaisong and Indonesians Alfian Eko Prasetya-Ade Yusuf Santoso.

The eighth seeded Malaysian team was put together after Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Sze Fei split at the end of January.

The Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin combo had previously won the 2022 German Open, the 2022 Asian Team Badminton Championship gold medal and were also runners-up of the 2022 Switzerland Open. - Bernama