New phase of Rakan Muda begins with all-new Rakan Demokrasi, Rakan Litar

BANGI: Rakan Demokrasi and Rakan Litar are the latest lifestyles to be included in the revamped Rakan Muda lineup launched today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the introduction of Rakan Demokrasi went in hand with the previous administration’s decision to lower voting age, allowing those 18 and above to vote.

“We want to ensure that youth are given the right to vote, we want to ensure they have continuous content, education in all aspects of democracy for us to help them gain a better understanding.

“Rakan Litar is an acknowledgement of the interest of youth in motorsports, and reflects their involvement in the sport and its rising popularity,” she said. during a media conference after the launching of the 10 new Rakan Muda lifestyles by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

The two new lifestyles join the existing eight lifestyles that have been revamped - Rakan Aktif, Rakan Bumi, Rakan Digital, Rakan Ekspresi, Rakan Muzik, Rakan Mahir, Rakan Niaga and Rakan Prihatin.

Hannah expressed hope that the revamped Rakan Muda initiative would attract more youth to participate, with the programme having a target of over one million participants between ages 15 and 30.

“We therefore urge every ministry that has any youth programmes, or involving youth, please use the Rakan Muda platform, the Rakan Muda logos... for instance, the Finance Ministry holds a financial programme, we can place the entrepreneurs under Rakan Niaga.

“At state level, we give the freedom to hold programmes, it’s up to them what the direction is at state level, but we at the federal level will always monitor to ensure that they are on the right track,” Hannah said.

She added that all activities and planning related to Rakan Muda this year was based on existing allocations, besides the ministry’s cooperation with strategic partners like foodpanda, Grab, Lazada and Shopee. - Bernama