New Vietnam manager Troussier targets World Cup spot

HANOI: French coach Philippe Troussier signed a three-year deal on Monday to lead Vietnam's football team and immediately targeted a first World Cup appearance for his new side.

The 67-year-old, who succeeds South Korea's Park Hang-seo, has coached two dozen national and club teams during his long career.

He led Japan to the Asian Cup title in 2000 and was in charge of the co-hosts at the 2002 World Cup.

Troussier had a spell in charge of Marseille in 2004-2005, followed by stints in China and Tunisia.

He became coach of Vietnam's Under-19s in 2019.

Vietnam, ranked 96th by FIFA, are preparing to play the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, with the date of the tournament still to be confirmed.

But Troussier made it clear he had his sights set higher.

“The expansion to 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup is an opportunity for Vietnam. This is the ultimate goal we all aim for,“ he said during the signing ceremony, according to state media.

Troussier's contract runs from March 2023 to July 2026, VNExpress said. - AFP