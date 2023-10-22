New Zealand hit back after losing openers against India

DHARAMSALA: Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell hit back in an attacking stand after New Zealand lost their openers early against fellow unbeaten India in Sunday's top-of-the-table World Cup clash.

The left-handed Ravindra, who is of Indian origin, and Mitchell put on 81 runs to steer the Kiwis for 100-2 in 21 overs after being invited to bat first in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

New Zealand started slowly but Ravindra and Mitchell hit six fours and three sixes between them to take on the opposition attack.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took down Devon Conway, for a duck, and Will Young, for 17, as New Zealand slipped to 19-2.

Both teams have won four games each in the round-robin tournament but New Zealand top the 10-team table due to superior run-rate. - AFP