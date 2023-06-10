Newcastle can be world's biggest club: Howe

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have the potential to eventually become the biggest club in the world.

Howe's side underlined their emergence as a genuine force on the Champions League stage with a 4-1 rout of Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday.

It was significant statement of intent from Newcastle in their first Champions League campaign for 20 years.

Revitalised by Howe's astute management and the financial muscle of the club's Saudi owners, Newcastle are developing into a global brand.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has made no secret of his long-term ambition, saying in the recent documentary 'We Are Newcastle United' that he wants to establish the club as number one in the world.

Howe, who spoke to Al-Rumayyan after the PSG game, acknowledges they are still some way from holding the power and prestige of clubs like PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But asked on Friday if there was any reason why the Magpies could not be football’s biggest club, Howe said: “No, but we’re not the world’s number one club at the moment.

“We’ve got to try to work towards that, and these things take time. There is no magic wand. Being smart, making good decisions and working hard every day.

“If that is the ultimate aim, then we will try our best to try and get that.

“We have to be calm and recognise we are in the early stages of the season. We’ve got a lot to prove before we can say anything about what we’ve done.

“We’ve just put ourselves in a good position in our Champions League group and we are still formulating our Premier League position.”

Saturday is the two-year anniversary of the Saudi takeover from unpopular former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

The Tyneside club has gone from a laughing stock to a Premier League force in just 24 months, although they currently sit eighth in the table after an inconsistent start to the season.

Howe, speaking ahead of Sunday's visit to West Ham, admitted his decision to take the reins at Newcastle in November 2021 proved a life-changing moment.

“I knew when I took the job, the moment came when I was offered the job and I was going to say yes, that it was a life-changing moment for me,“ he said.

“Thankfully it has been a great journey so far. I have loved every second of it.

“The feeling that I am doing something very special in my life is always there and it’s never something I take for granted.” -AFP