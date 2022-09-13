Newcastle sign Karius on short-term deal

NEWCASTLE UNITED have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract until January with an option to extend the deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been signed as a replacement for Karl Darlow, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

“We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group. He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season,“ manager Eddie Howe said.

Karius was without a club after the German, who was at fault for two goals when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, was released by the Anfield side in the close season.

“I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision,“ Karius said.

Newcastle are 11th in the standings and next play Bournemouth on Saturday. - Reuters