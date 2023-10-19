  1. Sport

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Brazil's forward Neymar leaves the field crying in pain after an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on October 17, 2023. - AFPPIXBrazil's forward Neymar leaves the field crying in pain after an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on October 17, 2023. - AFPPIX

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, was stretchered off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Neymar will undergo surgery for the injuries at a “yet-to-be-determined date,“ the CBF said.

“Brazilian and world football need Neymar healthy and recovered, because football is happier when he’s on the pitch,“ CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement.

The CBF said its medical department and Al Hilal are in “constant contact” and “aligned” on helping the striker recover.

Neymar, who overtook Pele as Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer last month, twisted his knee when he fell after a collision with Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz in stoppage time near the end of the first half.

It is the latest in a string of injuries for the star, who underwent surgery for an ankle injury in March. - AFP