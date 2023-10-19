Neymar to have surgery after suffering ACL injury in Brazil match

LONDON: Neymar will undergo surgery after sustaining an ACL injury during Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Uruguay.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward was in tears after being carried off the field on a stretcher in Montevideo and current club Al-Hilal have revealed the extent of the damage.

According to PA Media, Al-Hilal said on Twitter: “The medical tests “NEYMAR” underwent, confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going for surgery and then a treatment programme that will be determined later.”

Brazil were trailing to a Darwin Nunez opener at Estadio Centenario when Neymar landed awkwardly after colliding with Nicolas de la Cruz just before half-time.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from PSG in the summer, was carried off in distress as he cupped his hands to his face.

After De la Cruz made sure of Uruguay’s win, Neymar was reportedly seen leaving the stadium on crutches.-Bernama