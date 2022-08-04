Nice sign Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel from Leicester

LONDON: Nice have signed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The French Ligue 1 side did not disclose the duration of the contract or financial details of the transfer for the 35-year-old.

Reports in British media said Schmeichel has signed a three-year deal with Nice, who had reportedly agreed to pay Leicester £1 million (RM5.4 million) for the player.

“OGC Nice is delighted with the arrival of the Uefa Euro 2020 semi-finalist,” Nice said in a statement.

Schmeichel, who joined Leicester in 2011 from Leeds United, helped them to the 2015-16 Premier League title, as well as their maiden FA Cup win in 2021.

Following 479 games played for the Foxes during 11 seasons, he sits third in Leicester’s all-time appearance list.

He made his international debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Macedonia in 2013 and has been capped by 2020 Euro semi-finalists Denmark more than 80 times.

The Denmark international has become Nice’s third arrival this week after they announced Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer on Monday, and defender Mattia Viti from Serie A side Empoli earlier on Wednesday. — Reuters