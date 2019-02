KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David (pix)continued her fine performance by advancing to the third round of the 2018/2019 PSA World Championship on Sunday (Monday morning Malaysian time).

The 35-year-old Penangite, who is also eight-time world champion took only 28 minutes to whitewash Millie Tomlinson of England, winning 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round match in Chicago, according to the PSA World Championships website.

Nicol, the 13th seed is set to play against fifth-seeded Camille Serme of France in the third round tomorrow.

Nicol made her debut in the world meet in 2001 and has won eight world titles – the most number of titles won by a woman. She won it in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Recently, Nicol has announced that she will officially retire at the end of the 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season in June after 20 years in the sport. — Bernama