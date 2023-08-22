Nicol completes World Squash Coaching Level 2 course

KUALA LUMPUR: Squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David (pix) has passed her World Squash Coaching (WSC) Level 2 examination, following the completion of the course here in June.

The eight-time world women’s champion in a statement said the course she took will help her continue her mission to make squash as accessible as possible in Malaysia, through the Nicol David Organisation (NDO) as well as Women in Coaching courses.

“I did it because it was my chance to take that next step in coaching not only to coach people that want to learn squash but also to be an instructor to get more squash coaches to be involved as we are in need of coaches and more so women coaches.

“All these components are important to equip coaches in more detail about what goes into preparation for a training time frame, especially the technical, tactical, physiological and psychological aspects,” she said in a statement shared by World Squash Federation (WSF) today.

Nicol added, more coaches should take their WSC Level 2 to have a better understanding of squash and to be more knowledgeable as a coach to pursue their career in coaching future players and teams.

She said her future coaching plans are to coach more coaches to become leaders in their own space.

Nicol will host a Women In Coaching Level 1 course in Kuala Lumpur, with the aim of helping the next generation of female coaches begin their journey on Aug 29. -Bernama