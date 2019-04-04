Nicol David urges women to explore their talent

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s squash queen, Datuk Nicol Ann David (pix) advised women to explore their talent and do what they are passionate about because passion is the main key in sports.

The eight-time world champion told Bernama Radio; the most important thing is for people to do what they really love, whether in sports or arts but they have to discover it first.

“You have to try different things before you find what suits you. Passion becomes a stronger tool to push you further and get through hardship and not think about pain along the way. “

“If they really love something and have a passion for it, have the talent to do so and they show progress, they should just keep doing it and enjoy it. Most importantly you just have to go out and give it your best,“ said the Penangite.

Nicol who will retire from competitive squash in June said there would be no one who would put them (women) down as long as they did their best.

She also said there would be time that would bring a lot of challenges along the way and they had to face failures but those were the things that made the women (athletes) stronger.

Commenting on her post retirement plan, Nicol said she would be working closely with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to raise awareness of the sport globally in addition to building a support team for professional athletes.

She will also be focusing on the Nicol David Foundation which is aimed at empowering girls through sports while improving their study and soft skills.

“I’ve been planning a lot of things, mostly to gear up my foundation and empowering Malaysian girls through sports, try to establish my experience through some education.”

“I will be working closely with the PSA to increase the visibility of the women’s professional tour and help female players gain more recognition and grow,“ she said. — Bernama