Nicol named Reader’s Digest Malaysia’s Most Trusted Sports Personality for 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian legendary squash player Datuk Nicol Ann David bagged Reader’s Digest Malaysia’s ‘Most Trusted Sports Personality in Malaysia 2023’ award, yesterday.

Sharing this on her official Facebook account, Nicol, 39, stated that she is incredibly proud to be voted the winner in this category thus proving her career, transparency and representation are trusted by all Malaysians.

“This feels so special after four years of retirement and as you know my full life and focus is now on my foundation.

“Thank you Malaysia, you continue to bring me so much happiness and thank you Reader’s Digest,“ she said.

She also mentioned how her parents believed that being trustworthy is more important than titles hence the award she received last night is one of her biggest achievements.

“I am so humbled Malaysia can see this too in me and I will continue to work hard to contribute back to my country that has given me so much,“ she said. - Bernama