GEELONG, Australia: Australia’s James Nitties carved out a slice of history Thursday by equalling a world record with nine consecutive birdies at the Vic Open.

The 36-year-old’s incredible run on day one of the European Tour-sanctioned event matched the feat first accomplished by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open on the US PGA Tour.

It made him the first person to officially do so on the European Tour.

According to the European Tour website, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger made nine birdies in a row at the 2017 Maybank Championship, but it was with preferred lies in play.

“I’m pumped,“ said Nitties, the world number 668. “I don’t hold any other world records that I know of, so to be a part of one is pretty cool.

“I had a good chance for that 10th birdie but I didn’t want to break it,“ he joked.

“It’s such a long-standing record, I wouldn’t do that to Mark, so it’s good to hold it with him.”

Incredibly, his run came on the back of a double bogey as he fired a 64 around the 13th Beach Golf Club, south of Melbourne.

Nitties, who started his day on the back nine, hit birdies on every hole from 15 through to five. — AFP