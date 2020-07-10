No away team fans allowed in Dutch league start

AMSTERDAM: Fans can return into Dutch football stadiums next season but only in a limited number and without those from visiting teams, owing of ongoing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Dutch federation said on Thursday that mayors and police had pressed for home fans only because that would make arrival and departure at stadiums easier to control.

The past season was abandoned after the Dutch government prohibited sports events, even behind closed doors, because of the pandemic.

The new campaign is to start on September 12, with mandatory social distancing of 1.5 metres, except for underage fans and those from one household.

The KNVB estimates that up to 40 per cent of stadium capacity can be filled, a temporary measure as it said “the aim is course to play again as soon as possible in full stadiums with all own fans and all away team fans.”

No solution has so far however been found for another planned restriction: fans neither being allowed to sing or to celebrate goals wildly, in order not to possibly spread the virus. The KNVB hopes that clubs and fans can find an agreement on this. – dpa