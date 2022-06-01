No compromise with athletes over indiscipline: Exco

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will not compromise with any athletes regarding indiscipline if it is proven that they have committed an offence, said state Youth, Sports and NGO Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat.

He said numerous matters had been stressed in the sports development in the state, especially on the aspect of syariah compliance, discipline and others.

“But, despite the efforts carried out, there are still athletes who flout the regulations set and we will take appropriate actions if they are found guilty,” he told reporters when met after a state executive council meeting here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the detention of a local football league player who was alleged to have raped a teenage girl, here on Sunday (May 29).

Yesterday, Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a 28-year-old domestic football league player had been detained to help in the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl near Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan, here, after the 18-year-old victim lodged a police report. - Bernama