No egos at Chelsea, says Chilwell

LONDON: Ben Chilwell (pix) says the secret of Chelsea’s success is a lack of big egos in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Chelsea head to Malmo on Tuesday (Wed 1.45am Malaysian time) in the Champions League looking to move a step closer to qualifying for the last 16.

They are second in Group H after winning two of their first three matches.

The European champions also sit top of the Premier League as they chase more silverware in Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

England leftback Chilwell has regained his place in Tuchel’s team after starting the season on the bench.

The 24-year-old says his unselfish attitude while playing second fiddle to Marcos Alonso typified Chelsea’s team-first ethos under Tuchel.

“It is obviously frustrating because as a footballer you want to be playing week in, week out,” Chilwell said.

“When you’ve got a squad like we do here at Chelsea, with 20, 25 world-class players and two or three fighting in every position, you’ve got to understand you’re not going to play every match and just to support the group.

“Of course Marcos started the season very well. I knew I had to be patient and bide my time. And I think that’s a sign of the fact we’ve got such a strong group that's doing well at the moment because there are no egos in this squad.

“There is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they’re ready.”

Tuchel hinted midfielder Christian Pulisic is ready to return after a long-term injury for the match at the Eleda Stadium but expects Mason Mount to miss out after failing to recover from an illness.

“Mason doesn’t feel better, it’s not Covid. He’s just ill... the good news is Christian Pulisic is back and back in the squad for tomorrow,” said Tuchel.

Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner plus midfielder Mateo Kovacic were already ruled out through injury.

Chelsea thrashed Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month and Tuchel said they were in a “good place” following recent results that have seen them unbeaten in six games in all competitions since losing to group leaders Juventus in September.

“We know what it takes to have these kind of results, the effort we put into it. At the same time, we set the standards that we set in every match so tomorrow we start again from scratch,” said the German.

“It’s the fifth or sixth game in a row where we are considered favourites and I like how my team consider these matches. We give a lot of effort and intensity.”

Chelsea trail Juve by three points in Group H while Malmo are bottom without a point after three games. – AFP/Reuters