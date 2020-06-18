No entry: German Cup final confirmed behind closed doors

FRANKFURT: The July 4 German Cup final between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium will be played without spectators, the national federation (DFB) confirmed on Wednesday.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic does not leave any other decision open despite considering different options,” the DFB said.

It had been hoped by the DFB that each club could receive a small allocation of 5,000 tickets to the stadium which holds more than 70,000 and fans could observe social distancing.

But an appeal to the Berlin council failed with the capital continuing to prohibit gatherings of more than 1,000 people until Aug 30.

The Bundesliga resumed mid-May behind closed doors and with a strict hygiene concept but as restrictions were lifted in the country, football also hoped to return fans to stadiums before next season.

Bayern Munich have already retained their Bundesliga title and can complete another double in July. Leverkusen are chasing a first honour since 1993. – dpa