No gold for Liek Hou in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU: World para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou failed to redeem his disappointment to clinch the gold medal after collecting a silver in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) at the 2022 Asian Para Games today.

This is after the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist was defeated by the leading challenger, Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 in the final at Binjiang Gymnasium here today.

The failure meant he could not redeem his loss in the final of the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Para Games.

“I tried my best but he had several lucky strokes which rattled my rhythm.

“In the rubber set, I made many mistakes. Obviously I am unhappy but I have to accept the outcome,” he told Bernama here today.

The silver he delivered today is Malaysia’s 33rd medal in the championship.

For the record, Liek Hou won the gold medal in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea. -Bernama