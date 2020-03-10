No instruction to postpone Sukma over Covid-19: Johor govt

KUANTAN: The Johor state government has yet to receive any application or instruction to change the date of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) scheduled for July over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad noted that so far the National Sports Council (NSC) has not indicated the sporting event would be postponed.

“As the host, we will abide by any date changes which should be mutually agreed upon by the participating states, even though the Games appears to be held as scheduled for the time being.

“I’m confident and believe that all safety and health preventive measures set by the authorities especially the Health Ministry will be fully complied with if the Games is held,“ Hasni told a press conference after presenting the 2020 Sukma official invitation to Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Wisma Sri Pahang, here today.

He also said preparations of facilities at 39 venues for Johor Sukma in three districts, namely Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi and Muar are in the final stage.

The 2020 Sukma in Johor will be held from July 11 to 19.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the preparations of Pahang athletes for the Games would be stepped up to achieve the target of more than 20 gold medals.

“We are also discussing efforts towards the wearing of Syariah-compliant attire for the state’s athletes involving suitable sports for a start, but it has not been finalised yet,“ he added. - Bernama