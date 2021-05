KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC do not adopt the main eleven system for the team, instead players who are able to work hard and show good performance during training will be given the opportunity to play, said head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto.

He said as a result, in the Super League match against Perak FC at the Likas Stadium here last night, the selected players were able to work hard without recognising the meaning of tiredness despite being behind to give The Rhinos a 2-1 victory.

“It’s not a very good strategy but the hard work of the players gave us a victory tonight (last night) ... this team doesn’t have a starting line-up of the main eleven players, (instead) we fielded the players who showed good performance,“ he told the post-match press conference.

The third win by Sabah FC this season put the team in eighth place in the Super League with 13 points.

Asked about the preparations for their next Super League match against Melaka United on Wednesday (May 5), Kurniawan said his team would not feel too comfortable despite playing at home but would maintain the momentum of the team's hard work like in last night's match.

“Once again, we will evaluate the players based on their performance before coming up with the starting line-up (for the match against Melaka United) ... the joy of victory is only for tonight, tomorrow we will focus on the next match,“ he said. –Bernama