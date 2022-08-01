No medal joy for lifter Mohamad Nasir in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: National weightlifter Mohamad Nasir Roslan’s hopes of following in the success of his teammates were dashed when he could only finish seventh in the men’s 81-kilogramme (kg) category of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

The 24-year-old Games debutant could only lift an overall total of 300kg (snatch 135kg; clean & jerk 165kg) at the National Exhibition Centre here.

England’s Christopher Murray set a new Games record en route to lifting an overall total of 325kg (snatch 144kg; clean & jerk 181kg), with Australian Kyle Bruce getting silver with 323kg (snatch 143kg; clean & jerk 180kg) and Canadian Nicolas Vachon taking bronze with a 320kg total (snatch 140kg, clean & jerk 180kg).

The national weightlifting squad have, so far, bagged two golds and one silver.

Although was satisfied with his performance, Mohamad Nasir believes that he could have done much better as he had previously set himself a target of lifting 140kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk.

“Prior to coming here, I suffered a slight injury to my right hand and I still feel some pain when lifting. Otherwise, I believe I could have done better,” he said. - Bernama