No need for Hanis to submit appeal: MHC president

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for national women’s hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn (pix) to submit an appeal over the suspension imposed on her, says Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.

He said the 26-year-old athlete needed to go through the suspension process as a professional and it would only serve to help the player discipline herself.

According to Subahan, any appeal process involving an athlete must go through the parent body of the respective sports association and any decision on the matter will have to be discussed with the National Sports Council (MSN) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“I am confident that with this kind of action, Hanis Nadiah will become a stronger and tougher player. In terms of appeal, let her serve (the suspension) first. There is no need to appeal because we at MHC provide the best (for the athletes).

“We don’t make decisions on a whim, KBS has asked us to bring back four gold medals from the SEA Games and Hanis Nadiah being the top striker, her absence will surely be felt, but she has to go through the process. If there is any further action to the contrary, we will discuss it with MSN,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the Hockey 5s, U11 and U15 Carnival at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium here today.

On Feb 9, an investigation committee of the MSN and MHC made the decision to suspend Hanis Nadiah, barring her from representing the national team at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

The decision was made with regard to the player’s alleged racial slur in connection with a concert by Indian singer and composer AR Rahman in the capital, last month.

Prior to this, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the 2016 Asian Player of the Year could submit an appeal to MSN director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and Subahan. - Bernama