No official request from PSM over ‘reconciliation efforts’: MASTAF president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation (MASTAF) has not received any official request from the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) regarding ‘reconciliation efforts’ through negotiations involving the two entities, says MASTAF president Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman.

He added that in his opinion, there was no need to do any ‘peace negotiations’ as his federation was not fighting with PSM and its affiliates.

“As of today, there has been no official request from PSM to discuss with or join MASTAF. I advise PSM affiliates who wish to join MASTAF to apply as usual without (imposing) conditions.

“...because all state (association) presidents accepted to join as MASTAF affiliates are automatically made vice presidents, according to the MASTAF constitution,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Suhaili, who is also the vice president of the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF), was commenting on the decision made by PSM - in a special Supreme Committee meeting held on Friday (Aug 26) - for its members to join MASTAF.

At the meeting, PSM Supreme Committee members had decided that negotiations should be held between PSM and MASTAF to study and examine the terms that both parties need to agree on in the best interests of sepak takraw in the country.

MASTAF is reported to remain with its plan to establish pro-tem associations in states that were not its affiliate members yet, after the time period given to state associations and affiliate members under PSM to join MASTAF, ended last month.

MASTAF is now the official governing body of sepak takraw in the country after being recognised as an affiliate member of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) in March this year, and subsequently by ISTAF in April.

MASTAF removed PSM as one of its affiliate members in May 2021. - Bernama