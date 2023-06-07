No plan to hang up racquet yet: V Shem

KUALA LUMPUR: While his age is catching up, 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist, Goh V Shem, has no plans to call it a day from badminton yet.

In fact, the 34-year-old men’s doubles professional shuttler vowed to push himself to the limit as long as his body ‘allowed’ him to continue playing.

“If I can play and if there is a sponsor I will continue...furthermore badminton is my hobby,” he told reporters when met after the National Championships 2023 in Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara, here, today.

Earlier, V Shem, who formed a scratch pair with Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub, were eliminated from the second round at the hands of Chia Wei Jie-Liew Xun from Badminton Association of Malaysia, 16-21, 7-21.

In the meantime, V Shem had confirmed that he had parted ways with his actual partner, Lim Khim Wah.

However, he refused to divulge further on their separation.

“We have pulled out from the upcoming Korea Open 2023 (July 18-23) and Australian Open (Aug 1-6),” he said.

The last time V Shem played with Khim Wah was last month when they suffered a first round exit to home duo, Chen Zhi Ray-Lu Chen, 17-21, 14-21.

As such, the Kuala Lumpur-born player hoped that he will find a suitable partner as soon as possible before he can return to the court.

“It’s quite hard to get one especially from the professional shuttlers because most of them have their own partners,” he said.

V Shem with the then partner, Tan Wee Kiong came close to win Malaysia’s first Olympic Games gold medal in Brazil before they went down to China’s Fu Haifeng-Zhang Nan, 21-16, 11-21, 21-23 in the final. -Bernama