No resignation letter, so Farah Ann still in MGF’s SEA Games list

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite rumours that gymnastic queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi is quitting the national team, she still features in the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation’s (MGF) plans for the Hanoi SEA Games from May 12-23.

MGF secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril said the federation has yet to receive a resignation letter from the 27-year-old Olympian but has been hearing the tittle-tattle from those close to the winner of seven SEA Games gold medals.

“We only came to know about her retirement plan during the Working Committee meeting with her coach (Ng Shu Wai) and National Sports Council (NSC) recently. (According to her coach) she is said to be retiring. In fact, Farah also has been telling a few others related to her.

“I am still waiting for the letter to make it official. However, she is still on our list for the SEA Games,” she told reporters after the SEA Games Selection Committee meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Yesterday, national women’s artistic head coach Shu Wai hinted that Farah Ann had stopped training with the national team for two weeks and was likely to retire.

Afrita said Farah Ann may be contemplating retirement because of age or injuries but MGF is open to discussions if she needs help.

Meanwhile, Afrita said MGF has set a four-gold target for the Games, one each from the team all-around and individual events in both artistic and rhythmic disciplines.

“Off course, with Farah we have a better chance to win the team event, but without her we still have chance to win in another apparatus (individual event) to achieve our target. With or without Farah, we will still compete in the SEA Games,” she added.

Farah Ann made her Olympics debut in Tokyo last year, finishing 68th out of 85 competitors in the women’s all-round event and failing to make the cut as top 24 finalists.

Shu Wai declined to comment when contacted by Bernama.

SEA Games squad

Men’s artistic: Tan Fu Jie, Muhammad Sharul Aimy, Ng Chun Chen, Teoh Chuen Feng, Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa, Zul Bahrin Mat Asri.

Women’s artistic: Tan Ing Yueh, Rachel Yeoh Li Wen, Geanie Ng Ee Ling, Zarith Imaan Khalid, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi.

Rhythmic individual: Koi Sie Yan, Izzah Amzan, Ng Joe Ee, Lai Yun Jo.

Rhythmic group: Shak Yuki, Ng Jia Wen, Ashley Lim Xin Yi, Maia Ong Xiao Han, Jingle Shak Qi, Yap Yi Tung. - Bernama