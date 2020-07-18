‘No solution today’ for Tokyo Olympics as Bach announces re-election bid

LAUSANNE: Thomas Bach said Friday he will stand in 2021 for a second term as president of the International Olympic Committee, admitting however there is “no solution today” to the challenges posed by coronavirus to the postponed Tokyo Games.

The 66-year-old German was elected for an eight-year term as Olympic chief in September 2013, taking over from Belgian Jacques Rogge. Bach will be eligible for a second and final four-year term.

Speaking at an IOC Session held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bach said: “If you, the IOC members, want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC president and to continue to serve you and this Olympic movement we all love so much for another four years.”

The IOC presidential elections are slated to take place in Athens in June 2021.

Bach, who won gold for West Germany in the foil fencing team event at the 1976 Olympics, claimed a large number of IOC members had recently approached him asking if he would seek re-election.

“I am grateful and deeply touched by the many words of encouragement and confidence,” Bach said.

Turning to the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed in March until July 2021, Bach expressed hope that they could be “a unique milestone for the entire world".

“They will be the first worldwide gathering after coronavirus.”

But Bach warned that the unprecedented health situation meant multiple scenarios were being considered in planning the format for Tokyo.

“There is no solution today, it is too much (to be) expected,” he said.

Bach said the scenario of holding the Games without spectators was one that had been examined, although he stressed that he was opposed to the idea.

‘It’s one of the scenarios we have to look in to because the debate has to do with travel restrictions and quarantine.

“It’s too early to tell (if there will be no spectators). It's not what we want. We want stadia full of enthusiastic fans.”

Tokyo 2020 organisers said Friday they had secured all the venues needed to hold the Olympics next summer, clearing a major hurdle to hosting the event.

They added that refunds for ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled games will begin in late 2020. – AFP