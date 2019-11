SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), returned home to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to deliver yet another incredible martial arts spectacle. ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS played host to the world’s most amazing martial arts athletes, as they took to the ONE Championship ring to showcase their skills.

In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand retained his World Title with a knockout victory over countryman Saemapetch Fairtex.

Visit the official ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS photo gallery by clicking: https://bit.ly/onephotos

Muay Thai icon Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand put on a performance for the ages as he dominated compatriot Saemapetch Fairtex en route to a knockout win to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. Nong-O showed exactly why he is considered a legend in the sport, lighting Saemapetch up in the early going, which led to a pair of massive knockdowns in the second round. The challenger battled back valiantly in the third round, as Saemapetch delivered his own punishing combinations. In the fourth round however, Nong-O ended the night with a stiff right straight that caught Saemapetch off guard and turned the lights off almost immediately.

In the co-main event, Singapore’s own Amir Khan snapped a three-bout losing streak, notching a hard-earned split decision win over fellow former ONE World Title challenger Ev “E.T.” Ting of Malaysia and New Zealand. The hometown bet Khan found success early in the bout as he made good use of his Muay Thai skills to pick Ting apart with strikes. Ting rallied back in the succeeding round, putting the pressure on Khan with his wrestling. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, it was Khan who earned the victory on two of the three judges’ score cards.

American Troy “Pretty Boy” Worthen kept his unbeaten record intact with an impressive technical knockout win over China’s “Rock Man” Chen Lei. The former NCWA Wrestling Champion put his grappling superiority on display, taking Chen down at will and keeping full control on the mat. Worthen continued to impose his will in the second round, taking Chen down before getting mount and unloading a flurry of ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to step in and stop the bout.

Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju scored another big win for India as he notched an impressive submission victory over Pakistani newcomer Furqan “The Lion” Cheema. Raju displayed an all-around attack, using his striking to set up his unstoppable takedowns. In the second round, Raju unloaded a crisp combination before once again taking Cheema down and from there, transitioned into a rear naked choke to force the tap.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke of Thailand returned to the winner’s circle with a spectacular third-round technical knockout victory over Pakistan’s Muhammad “The Spider” Imran. Dejdamrong dictated the pace all match long, as the multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium champion picked Imran apart with stiff jabs and thunderous leg kicks. Dejdamrong turned the intensity up a level in the third round, dropping Imran with sharp knees before finishing things off with a ground-and-pound storm.

Multiple-time Karate World Champion Colbey Northcutt of the United States was successful in her ONE Championship debut, edging out Indonesian athlete Putri Padmi to take home a hard-earned unanimous decision. Northcutt came close to ending the bout in the opening round, locking in submission attempt after submission attempt, but Padmi showed tremendous heart by surviving each one. Northcutt went on to dominate the bout the rest of the way, putting on a striking clinic to coast to a decision win after three rounds of action.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex “Little Rock” Silva of Brazil overcame a game effort from China’s Peng Xue Wen, winning by submission in the second round. Silva had difficulty getting past Peng’s wrestling in the early going, and was getting tagged on the feet. In the second round however, Silva’s grappling began to take over. It wasn’t long before the Brazilian was able to take full mount and secure an armbar to force the tap.

Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy returned to action on a high note, stopping England’s Charlie “Boy” Peters. Petchmorakot dropped Peters with a clean hit in the second, but the latter survived and made it back up to his feet. The end was not far however, as Petchmorakot put the finishing touches with a series of powerful knees to send Peters again to the canvas.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat continued his impressive run in the ONE Championship ring, turning in a dominant performance over Japan’s Yuta Watanabe. Nguyen came out to a blistering start, as he knocked Watanabe down twice in the first round. Just moments into the second, Nguyen connected on a head kick that ended matters instantly as he scored a highlight reel knockout.

Japanese bantamweight contender Shuya “Stealth” Kamikubo spoiled the highly-anticipated return of Brazil’s Bruno “Puccibull” Pucci. Although Pucci had a strong first round with various submission attempts, Kamikubo turned to his wrestling from the beginning of the second round. The Japanese warrior never looked back, and dominated the rest of the way en route to a unanimous decision.

Kicking off the action at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS were ONE Super Series featherweight contenders Liam Nolan and Brown Pinas. The two locked horns in a fiery Muay Thai contest that went right down to the wire. Nolan started the bout on the offensive, but Pinas came alive in the second. In the end however, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Nolan to win by unanimous decision.

Official results for ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS

>> ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Saemapetch Fairtex by Knockout (KO) at 1:46 minutes of round 4

>> Mixed Martial Arts Lightweight: Amir Khan defeats Ev Ting by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

>> Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (68.5 kg): Troy Worthen defeats Chen Lei by TKO (Strikes) at 4:56 minutes of round 2

>> Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (81.0 kg): Rahul Raju defeats Furqan Cheema by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:00 minutes of round 2

>> Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeats Muhammad Imran by TKO (Strikes) at 1:21 minutes of round 3

>> Mixed Martial Arts Flyweight: Colbey Northcutt defeats Putri Padmi by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

>> Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Alex Silva defeats Peng Xue Wen by Submission (Armbar) at 4:45 minutes of round 2

>> Muay Thai Featherweight: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defeats Charlie Peters by Knockout (KO) at 1:48 minutes of round 2

>> Muay Thai Flyweight: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat defeats Yuta Watanabe by Knockout (KO) at 0:30 minutes of round 2

>> Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo defeats Bruno Pucci by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

>> Muay Thai Featherweight: Liam Nolan defeats Brown Pinas by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.