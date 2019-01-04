Nong-O Gaiyanghadao to face Han Zi Hao in bantamweight fight

BANGKOK, THAILAND: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the main event of ONE: Clash of Legends, which is set for Saturday, Feb 16 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. Thai martial arts legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will square off against China’s Han Zi Hao for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight World Title.

Ticket information for ONE: Clash of Legends is available at www.onefc.com.

Considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, Nong-O has captured nearly every accolade in Muay Thai. He made his first appearance at the famed Rajadamnern Stadium when he was just a teenager and won. That set off an incredible run of success.

The icon has competed in over 300 professional bouts. During that time, he claimed two Thailand National Muay Thai Championships, four Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Championships in different divisions, and a Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Championship.

Now, Nong-O looks to cement his place among the world’s best strikers in ONE Super Series by attempting to win the greatest prize in martial arts – the ONE World Title.

Despite being just 23 years of age, Han has been pursuing his martial arts dreams for over a decade. The Chinese athlete began training in Sanda at the age of 12, and then moved to Bangkok in pursuit of the world’s best Muay Thai training. He has lived in the Thai capital for over 10 years now, training and competing in “the art of eight limbs” while building an impressive record along the way.

In February 2018, Han scored his biggest win to date when he stopped Petchboonchu FA Group. Now, he has become a breakout star in ONE Super Series. Han is riding a three-bout win streak, and he looks to extend it — and capture the gold — at ONE: Clash of Legends.

