Nooa Laine hopeful of displaying capabilities for Harimau Malaya

JOHOR BAHRU: Finnish-born Nooa Laine is hopeful that his first call-up for national team training will be a platform to show his capabilities and eventually earn his place in the first eleven.

The 20-year-old, of Finnish-Malaysian parentage, who just joined the SJK Akatemia club in Finland’s First Division, said to be recognised by Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon was something good and felt proud to be in the list of 27 players.

“I want to join (the first eleven), if not now, maybe in the future, I want to be part of the team and like to show my worth and help the team.

“Of course it is difficult now, I have only trained once with the team, not with all the players. (But eventually), that is what I want to do, to help the team (Harimau Malaya),” he told reporters at the squad’s training session at Padang Sri Gelam field, here, Sunday.

Laine, who plays as an attacking midfielder, also spoke about the differences in training between the national squad and his club in Finland.

“It is difficult to say because I have not played in the league but in this national team, the players are really good and skillful and the football maybe different to Finland. In Finland it is a bit more tactical, the players are more straight forward,” he said.

Laine also said that he received warm support from the fans and would do his best to meet their expectations.

Apart from Laine, other new faces called up by Pan Gon are goalkeeper Damien Lim (Sabah FC), Paulo Josue (Kuala Lumpur City FC), Endrick dos Santos (Johor Darul Ta’zim FC), Muhamad Feroz Baharudin (Johor Darul Ta’zim FC), Daniel Sang Ting (Sabah FC) and Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman (Negeri Sembilan FC). - Bernama