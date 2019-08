KUALA LUMPUR: With prestige on the line, the competition was bound to be stiff. And so it was, with the winner in the Men’s category decided on the last hole and the women, in a two-hole playoff.

It was drama at the host facility, The Mines Resort & Golf Club here on Aug 1-2, in what was the 32nd edition of the ‘Champion of Champions’ competition that pitted club champions from all over the country.

The competition had a first-time title sponsor, Setia ecoHill, whose parent company is SP Setia.

The Men’s category winner, Nordin Yahya, 37, playing off a one-handicap was trailing Justin Chan, 17, a three-handicap, but kept his nerve to pip the youngster at the winning post. He had won the tournament previously in 2015.

“I was one shot behind at the 17th, but managed to par the 18th,” said Nordin. Chan, however, fell back with a triple bogey.

Day one, he said, was “pressure-free” as he played to his handicap, carding two birdies against three bogeys to tie with youngster, Justin Chan, 17, who shot a one-over 72. In Round 2, he notched two birdies against two double bogies and ended with a two-over, for a three-over, 145 total, against Chan’s five-over, 147.

“I had to call on my 20-year golf experience to win,” said Nordin, who qualified for the competition by winning the Club Championship at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Golf & Country Club this year. He took home a crystal trophy and Srixon prizes as reward for his victory.

Triumph for him, but heartache for Chan, who had qualified by virtue of winning the TPC Kuala Lumpur Club Championship earlier this year.

On day one, he had four birdies canceled out by three bogeys and a double bogey. On day two it was two birdies, two bogeys and that triple on the last hole, which did him in.

“I had one-shot lead, but blew it,” he added. “But that’s golf.” He had his 20-year-old brother Jordan on the bag, who chipped in to say he seemed better at caddying than playing. He knew Justin’s game inside out and was comfortable caddying for him.

With younger sibling Jason, 8, and dad, a ‘kaki’ as well, they were a regular foursome on their home course.

Women winner Irene Lam, handicap 6, of Kelab Rekreasi Tentera Udara, registered her third win to date in the competition, but only after a two-hole playoff against Dato’ Azlina Abdul Aziz of Tropicana Golf & Country Club Golf. They were tied on 165 gross after two rounds.

“I’ve never been in a playoff before, but I managed to hold my nerve in the end, halving the first, but was one-up in the second.” She took home a trophy and Srixon golf equipment as her reward.

Overall, Lam said she was nowhere near her best in both rounds, shooting a poor 10-over and 13-over. “I found the pin placements a real challenge,” she shared.

Despite winning club championships four times, Datuk Azlina, (currently an eight-handicap), has yet to win ‘Champions of Champions’. “I’ve been runner-up more than once, but this time it was real drama. We halved the first, but I double-bogeyed the second (against Lam’s bogey) and I had to settle for second ... again.”

In the Seniors Category, the winner was Alan Yap Chin Tong (five-handicap), who shot a gross 151, beating his nearest rival Wong Hung Nung (3.4 handicap) by three shots.

Last year, day two of the competition was rained off, but it was fair weather on both days, this time.

The support line-up saw Srixon as Main Sponsor once again with its full range of balls, equipment and accessories.

The Hole-in-prize of a Mazda CX5 on the par-3, 7th went a begging. So did the Titoni watch, a trip to Mission Hills by Liberty Golf, and a set of XXiO irons on the other par-3s.